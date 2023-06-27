NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Extreme heat continues impact the Gulf Coast region and will likely last several more days.

Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to be near record levels as highs top out in the upper 90s once again.

However, it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 9 a.m. Wednesday before reaching between 113° and 120° in the afternoon.

Keep in mind, the heat index is how hot it feels on bare skin outdoors, in the shade, and with a light breeze. It may feel even hotter when standing directly in the sun.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when a heat index of 113° or higher is expected.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure that has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next seven days. This system poses no threat to the United States. Otherwise, the tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next few days.