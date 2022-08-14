Expect quiet conditions overnight Sunday night but it will stay muggy and warm with mid to upper 70s for lows.

Rain chances will be isolated Monday and Tuesday at least before going back up a little bit by the second half of the week. That means temperatures will be getting into the low 90s each day through at least Wednesday. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s.

Any storms that develop could still produce locally heavy rainfall amounts. Rain chances start to go back up by Thursday.