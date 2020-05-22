Heat, spotty storms this weekend

Weather

It's going to feel like summer this Memorial Day weekend

It’s going to feel like summer this Memorial Day weekend. A classic early summer pattern will be in place through Sunday.

This means that afternoon temperatures will be hot as we get up to around 90 each day. As that happens we will see spotty thundershowers develop.

Rain chances Friday and Saturday will be at 30%. A little higher on Sunday. These will be isolated but could contain heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

The main story is the heat. Highs will be around 90 Friday through Sunday. Expect heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

Look for a better rain chance of rain starting Monday and going through next week.

