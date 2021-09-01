Heat, rain chances, and Northshore River Flooding coming Thursday!

PLEASE remember generator safety — We lost far too many lives in the wake of Hurricane Laura due to generator/carbon monoxide related deaths.

Keep your generator 20 feet from your home! Do NOT bring it inside.

HEAT ADVISORY — Issued Wednesday & Thursday with the heat index values between 98-106. Drink lots of water. Stay in the shade. Take breaks in between picking up storm debris.

It’s very easy to get heat exhaustion & become dehydrated without being able to cool your body down in the air conditioning.

I haven’t posted anything about the tropics since we’re in recovery mode in Louisiana & Mississippi from Ida.

I’m storm fatigued, and I know you are too. It’s still the heart of hurricane season. Thankfully, no threats in the short term. We’ve had a flurry of activity with Julian, Kate, and now Larry forming.

Larry will become a powerful hurricane & dance out to sea, Bermuda should keep an eye on it. A tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development in the next 3-5 days as moisture moves into the Bay of Campeche. Next name on the list is Mindy.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 77°
Clear
Clear 0% 79° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 77°

Sunday

89° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 89° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 84° 77°

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
87°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

84°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

84°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

