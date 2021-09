Heat, rain chances, and Northshore River Flooding coming Thursday!

PLEASE remember generator safety — We lost far too many lives in the wake of Hurricane Laura due to generator/carbon monoxide related deaths.



Keep your generator 20 feet from your home! Do NOT bring it inside.



HEAT ADVISORY — Issued Wednesday & Thursday with the heat index values between 98-106. Drink lots of water. Stay in the shade. Take breaks in between picking up storm debris.



It’s very easy to get heat exhaustion & become dehydrated without being able to cool your body down in the air conditioning.



I haven’t posted anything about the tropics since we’re in recovery mode in Louisiana & Mississippi from Ida.



I’m storm fatigued, and I know you are too. It’s still the heart of hurricane season. Thankfully, no threats in the short term. We’ve had a flurry of activity with Julian, Kate, and now Larry forming.



Larry will become a powerful hurricane & dance out to sea, Bermuda should keep an eye on it. A tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development in the next 3-5 days as moisture moves into the Bay of Campeche. Next name on the list is Mindy.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction