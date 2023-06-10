Isolated to scattered thunderstorms can be expected again Sunday. While a washout is not anticipated, rain chances will be around 30 to 40 percent tomorrow. Most models show a fairly dry morning with isolated storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low and mid 90s by Sunday afternoon. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach the triple digits by 2 p.m.

In the tropics, development is not expected during the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.