A very hot and humid weather pattern is set to continue for the next several days along the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures are not expected to cool much overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 70s for the Florida Parishes and low 80s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain.

High temperatures Thursday and beyond will be close to record levels, topping out between 96 and 98 degrees most days. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will reach the upper 90s by 9 a.m. before topping out between 105° and 110° in the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

This hot pattern is set to continue for the next week or so. Rain chances also appear to remain low for the next few days, so there will be little relief from afternoon showers.

In the tropics, development is not expected during the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.