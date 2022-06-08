High pressure sitting over the region will control the forecast over the next few days. Expect generally calm conditions with hot afternoon temperatures.

Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures top out in the low 90s for the first half of the week, before rising to the mid 90s for the second half.

Rain chances will be very low through the middle of the week allowing heat to build in across the region. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 70s north and mid 70s south. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s for most of the area through the week.

Humidity will gradually increase over the next several days, which will make it feel much warmer. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will be close to 100 degrees by Wednesday.

Our next best chance for rain will come over the weekend. Right now, it looks like rain chances are at about 40 to 50 percent both Saturday and Sunday.