Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue for at least the next few days.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 80s each afternoon through at least Thursday. Overnight lows will also remain well above average for early March, only dropping into the mid and upper 60s.

Moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico has also led to an increase in humidity, making it feel even warmer.

Daily rain chances are low at just 20 to 30 percent each afternoon to account for isolated pop up showers. Any showers that develop will likely be short-lived, but may produce locally heavy downpours.

Our next cold front moves through the area on Friday. This system will bring some relief from the heat for upcoming weekend as high temperatures drop back into the mid 70s Saturday.