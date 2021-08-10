Heat, humidity, rain in forecast for Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Jefferson Parish until 4:30PM this afternoon. Extremely heavy rain in many areas fell very quickly with rainfall amounts near 2 inches throughout Metairie and Kenner.

Now, the forecast for tonight across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity bringing feels like temperatures into the upper 90s or triple digits.

The extreme downpours at least provided temporary relief from that heat. Afternoon highs, themselves, reached the low 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tonight to Wednesday afternoon, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally on Monday that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico!

Per PTC 6, this is not yet Fred because it lacks a closed circulation. Models agree this is likely headed west toward the United States. Track confidence shows a continual trend into the southeast Gulf of Mexico near Florida’s coastline.

Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us. We’ll be watching closely. The tropics are firing up with one impressive wave to monitor for formation potential over these next few days right off of Africa’s coast in addition to PTC 6.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More of the same in Wednesday's forecast

Watching PTC 6 over the next few days

Hot today and watching PTC 6

Fred likely to form sometime Tuesday!

All eyes on a storm that could track into Gulf waters!

Typical forecast for August Tuesday with growing activity in tropics!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 81°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Friday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 91° 80°

Monday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
3%
84°

84°

11 PM
Clear
2%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
2%
83°

83°

1 AM
Clear
4%
83°

83°

2 AM
Clear
7%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
82°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
19%
82°

82°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
22%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

87°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
88°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
88°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
88°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News