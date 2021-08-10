Heat, humidity, rain in forecast for Wednesday

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Jefferson Parish until 4:30PM this afternoon. Extremely heavy rain in many areas fell very quickly with rainfall amounts near 2 inches throughout Metairie and Kenner.

Now, the forecast for tonight across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity bringing feels like temperatures into the upper 90s or triple digits.

The extreme downpours at least provided temporary relief from that heat. Afternoon highs, themselves, reached the low 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Tonight to Wednesday afternoon, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally on Monday that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico!

Per PTC 6, this is not yet Fred because it lacks a closed circulation. Models agree this is likely headed west toward the United States. Track confidence shows a continual trend into the southeast Gulf of Mexico near Florida’s coastline.

Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us. We’ll be watching closely. The tropics are firing up with one impressive wave to monitor for formation potential over these next few days right off of Africa’s coast in addition to PTC 6.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 10PM.