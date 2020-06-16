Heat continues

Temperatures will once again be on the hot side Tuesday.

Temperatures will once again be on the hot side Tuesday. Most of the area will not see the mid 90s like on Monday but still 90-92 looks likely for just about everybody.

The northerly flow in the atmosphere will continue over the next few days. That will reduce the chances for rain but it won’t necessarily mean a zero chance. Still a spotty shower or two will be during the afternoon and evening.

The best chance of rain on Tuesday looks to be near the coast. Other spotty showers will be possilbe the next few days.

However the main story will be the heat and mostly sunny conditions with low 90s through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 91° 74°

Wednesday

90° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 88° 74°

Friday

90° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 75°

Sunday

91° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 77°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

