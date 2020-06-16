Heat continues

Temperatures will once again be on the hot side Tuesday.

Temperatures will once again be on the hot side Tuesday. Most of the area will not see the mid 90s like on Monday but still 90-92 looks likely for just about everybody.

The northerly flow in the atmosphere will continue over the next few days. That will reduce the chances for rain but it won’t necessarily mean a zero chance. Still a spotty shower or two will be during the afternoon and evening.

The best chance of rain on Tuesday looks to be near the coast. Other spotty showers will be possilbe the next few days.

However the main story will be the heat and mostly sunny conditions with low 90s through the weekend.