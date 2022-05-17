Dewpoints are in the low to mid 70s which means high humidity across the area, even for mid May. These are levels we may typically see in July or August.

Tuesday was hot and the rest of the week looks that way too. The forecast looks pretty uneventful through Friday. Look for afternoon highs to be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity will also be high making it feel more like 100-104 during the afternoon.

Expect scattered clouds during the morning due to all the moisture but then we will see plenty of sun as that burns off.

The pattern looks to be more unsettled by the weekend however. Expect showers and storms to move back in on Saturday. Sunday looks like the wettest day at this point and rain chances will continue into early next week.