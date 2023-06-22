NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to move through the Atlantic over the next few days. Bret stays south and Cindy will turn north with neither being a concern for the Gulf.

Rain has ended across the area Thursday evening with warm conditions on the way overnight. Look for showers and storms to develop again on Friday. Rain will be a bit more widespread on Friday as chances go up to 60-70%.

The big story through the weekend will be the heat. Look for temperatures back in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will be isolated at only 20-30%.

Heat will continue to build in by early next week as we see temperatures topping out back into the mid and even upper 90s. Once again you will need to take precautions to protect yourself from the heat.