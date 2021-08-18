Heat and soaking rain in Wednesday’s outlook

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is slightly cooler with heavy rain in many parts of the viewing area providing brief relief from heat.

Highs, themselves, reached mid to low 90s again but felt more like 100s during the hottest part of your Wednesday. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late week, we continue seeing heavy downpours allowing street flooding potential! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. This weekend, high pressure will build over the area before pushing south, so temperatures are going to be scorching.

With this ridge pushing south, Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico towards Mexico, itself. The path is headed straight across the Gulf for Mexico for Mexico by this weekend.

Henri is now the season’s eighth named storm and has trended a bit more west. This may now impact the northern East Coast by Saturday and Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 89° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 91° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 91° 80°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 92° 81°

Monday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 81°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 92° 80°

