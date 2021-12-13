Heat and humidity in December?

Happy Monday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana, then a gorgeous forecast for Sunday after the cold front came through.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week as conditions warm up considerably.

Again, some above average mid-December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your next 6 days! Unlike last night, temperatures will not fall into 40s across many spots! Anticipate a condiserable warm up with 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

This afternoon, temperatures rose into the low 70s for highs with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s third week. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 65° 63°

Tuesday

73° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 73° 65°

Wednesday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 75° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 77° 69°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 75° 62°

Sunday

68° / 62°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 68° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

8 PM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

9 PM
Clear
3%
63°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
63°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
64°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

