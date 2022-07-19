A Heat Advisory continues for the Northshore until 7 p.m. as heat indices or “feels like” temperatures climb to around 108 degrees.

There is only a slight chance, about 30 percent, of rain cooling things down later on. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lows tonight will range from the lower to mid 70s for the Northshore and in the upper 70s to lower 80s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. Skies will likely remain partly cloudy overnight as rain chances drop off by late this evening.

Heading into Wednesday, high temperatures will again be in the lower to mid 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. Maximum heat indices should be between 100 and around 110 degrees.

The overall pattern will be similar to the last few days with afternoon rain chances between 30 and 40 percent. The usual hazards will be possible with any thunderstorms that do develop including locally heavy rainfall, potentially strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

The tropics look to stay quiet over the next week or so as another plume of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic. The dust will help suppress any tropical activity as it dries out the atmosphere and elevates wind shear.