Heat Advisory Tuesday, less hot Wednesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Tuesday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen. Remember to look before you lock, as well.

Highs, themselves, will reach upper 90s if not 100s again but feel like 100s during even the early evening. A Heat Advisory is issued until 7PM across our state and Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to early this week, we continue seeing heat but it comes with an increase in rain chances for brief relief! 60% or 70% chances remain the theme. I do bit anticipate a Heat Advisory once more from 9AM until 7PM Wednesday as widespread storms help provide brief relief from the heat.

Right now, no local concerns as the Gulf of of Mexico heats up based off of these weekend temperatures. We are keeping an eye on three areas for formation potential with moderate development chances this coming week.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

96° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 96° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 87° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 88° 80°

Sunday

86° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 80°

Monday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
82°

82°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
82°

82°

7 AM
Showers
44%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
88°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
87°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
89°

