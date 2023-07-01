NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hot, humid weather continues through the weekend as high pressure continues to trap heat across the South.

Tonight, temperatures will only drop into the lower 80s, but heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will remain in the 90s until at least midnight.

Sunday, high temperatures are once again forecast to reach the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely reach between 108° and 112° during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Rain chances are low at just 10 to 20 percent on Sunday, but are forecast to rise to about 30 percent Monday. Scattered showers are more likely Tuesday through Friday with daily afternoon rain chances increasing to 40 to 60 percent.

With more cloud cover and rain in the forecast for the second half of next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center says development is not expected for the next seven days.

