Heat Advisory is issued from 9AM until 7PM Thursday!

Good evening on this Wednesday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits, even still, after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be more widespread.

Another heat advisory is issued both Thursday and Friday from 9AM-7PM. This is due to feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 degrees.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 81°

Thursday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Friday

97° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 97° 81°

Saturday

94° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 94° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 92° 80°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 88° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
84°

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
91°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
91°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

91°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

