Heat Advisory in the forecast for Tuesday!

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Monday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen. Remember to look before you lock, as well.

Highs, themselves, reached upper 90s if not 100s again but feel like 100s during even the early evening. A Heat Advisory is issued until 7PM across our state and Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Your lighter Saints jersey may be best for tonight’s preseason game if heading into the Dome. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to mid-week, we continue seeing heat but it comes with an increase in rain chances for brief relief! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Anticipate a Heat Advisory once more from 9AM until 7PM Tuesday.

Right now, no local concerns as the Gulf of of Mexico heats up based off of these weekend temperatures. We are keeping an eye on two areas for formation potential.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 10PM.