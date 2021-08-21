Coronavirus

Heat Advisory in the forecast for Sunday!

Weather

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Sunday.

Highs, themselves, will reach upper 90s again but feel more like 100s during the hottest part of your day Sunday. An Excessive Heat Warning was issued Saturday, which means index values neared 113+ in many spots. A Heat Advisory was issued, as well, until 5PM. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late weekend, we continue seeing little rain for brief relief from heat! 20% or 30% chances remain the theme.

This weekend, high pressure remains over the area before pushing south, so temperatures are scorching. Anticipate a heat advisory once more Sunday with criteria meeting heat index values between 105 and 110+ degrees. This will be in effect from 9AM until 7PM.

Henri is the season’s eighth named storm and will impact the East Coast by Sunday. We are watching the tropics closely during peak hurricane season.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 80°

Sunday

95° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 95° 81°

Monday

95° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 95° 81°

Tuesday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 90° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 79°

Friday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
90°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
93°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
92°

