Heat Advisory in the forecast for Monday!

Good evening on this Sunday! The forecast for July 25th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across parts of our area and north once again. This remains in effect until 7PM with another Monday from 10AM-7PM.

Afternoon highs will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Yesterday, we tied a record high set back in 1981 of 98 degrees at MSY.

Today and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme beyond tomorrow.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Florida’s coast for formation potential. Models are all over the place, but our only local impact would be increased rain chances next week, if anything!

More information on WGNO.com will be avaiable during WGNO News at 10PM, so join in!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

91° / 80°
Fair
Fair 0% 91° 80°

Monday

95° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 95° 79°

Tuesday

95° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 95° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 91° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 80°

Friday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 81°

Saturday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
92°

