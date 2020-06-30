Heat Advisory in effect

Weather

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area through 6 PM Tuesday evening

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area through 6 PM Tuesday evening. This means you really need to limit your time and activity outdoors through a good portion of the day due to the combination of heat and humidity.

Heat index values of 100 or more are already widespread at noon Tuesday and will stay that way through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s.

Overnight lows are also staying mild in the upper 70s to low 80s. That means you don’t get relief from the heat even at night, which can compound its effects on the body.

Look for rain chances to go up by Friday which will help keep temperatures in check.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 91° 79°

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 78°

Thursday

92° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 79°

Friday

89° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 77°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 79°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

