Heat Advisory in effect

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area through 6 PM Tuesday evening. This means you really need to limit your time and activity outdoors through a good portion of the day due to the combination of heat and humidity.

Heat index values of 100 or more are already widespread at noon Tuesday and will stay that way through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s.

Overnight lows are also staying mild in the upper 70s to low 80s. That means you don’t get relief from the heat even at night, which can compound its effects on the body.

Look for rain chances to go up by Friday which will help keep temperatures in check.