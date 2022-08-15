High temperatures and high humidity will once again make it feel like 105-110 Tuesday afternoon and because of that a heat advisory is in effect for much of the area. Take it easy if you are outside during the heat of the day especially since it has been a bit cooler over the past couple of weeks due to the rain. Your body may not be as accustomed to the heat as it was a month ago. After temperatures will be the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will remain spotty over the next couple of afternoons. We will be watching the potential of a storm cluster moving in from the northeast late Tuesday, otherwise not much in the way of rain developing. It looks like the north shore and southern Mississippi will have the best chance of seeing rain from that.

Any storms that develop could still produce locally heavy rainfall amounts. Rain chances start to go back up by Thursday for the second half of the week. That will keep afternoon temperatures cooler as well.