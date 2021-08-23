Coronavirus

Heat Advisory in effect all day Monday

Weather

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Monday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen. Remember to look before you lock, as well.

Highs, themselves, will reach upper 90s if not 100s again but feel like 100s during even the early evening. A Heat Advisory is issued until 7PM across our state and Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Your lighter Saints jersey may be best for tonight’s preseason game if heading into the Dome. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to early this week, we continue seeing heat but it comes with an increase in rain chances for brief relief! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Anticipate a Heat Advisory once more from 9AM until 7PM Tuesday.

Right now, no local concerns as the Gulf of of Mexico heats up based off of these weekend temperatures. We are keeping an eye on two areas for formation potential.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

97° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 97° 81°

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 81°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 91° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 80°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
93°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
91°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

86°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

Interactive Radar

