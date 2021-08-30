Heat advisory for Tuesday

Temperatures will remain on the warm side over the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect for much of the area on Tuesday due to these warm temperatures and also the fact that people are not able to cool off in many instances due to no electricity.

If you are outside trying to clean up over the next few days please be careful. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and get in the shade. If you have no electricity it’s going to be difficult to cool yourself off.

Expect a few spotty showers and storms during the day on Wednesday. Otherwise most of the week will be dry and that will allow for several days to clean up.

Expect afternoon temperatures to continue to top out around 90-92 through the rest of the week.

