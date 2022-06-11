A few clouds will pass over through early Sunday morning, but otherwise expect mostly clear skies through the afternoon hours.

The sunshine will help heat things up as humidity stays high. Expect high temperatures to top out between 92 and 96 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” close to 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid 90s throughout the next week. Each afternoon, there’s a small chance for rain — about 20 percent — to help cool things off.