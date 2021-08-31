Southeast LA and south MS under Heat Advisory Tues. and Wed. Stay hydrated, drink lots of water.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, humidity remains high across southeast Louisiana. With high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90, heat index values will climb into the 98-105 degree range.

With the second largest power outage in state history, heat exhaustion will be a big concern. Please take measures to stay cool, wear loose fitting & light colored clothing, and drink lots of water.

Remember generator safety — keep generator 20 feet away from home! Do NOT put generator within home, as carbon monoxide poisoning is extremely dangerous & life threatening.

Rain chances in the 40-60% range today-Wednesday, with lower rain chances and lower humidity by Thursday into late week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 90° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 77°

Thursday

89° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 89° 76°

Friday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 76°

Saturday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 86° 76°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 77°

Monday

85° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News