Temperatures are going to be hot through the weekend and unfortunately the humidity will start to build back in a little bit. This means heat index values will be back around the 108-110 range. Because of that we have a heat advisory in effect for Saturday. Please remember to stay hydrated.

Temperatures will pretty much top out in the mid to upper 90s through next week. Rain chances will increase just slightly by Monday to around 40% with daytime heating. A small wave moving through the Gulf may help to add some chances on the eastern side of the area. Otherwise no real good rain chance anytime soon.

In the tropics the NHC continues to watch a wave out in the Atlantic that has a medium chance of development over the next 7 days. That would likely turn north though and stay well east of the U.S. Otherwise things will remain quiet over the next 5-7 days.