Heads up! Two rounds of strong thunderstorms possible for south Louisiana! Details:

Heads up! Two rounds of strong thunderstorms possible for south Louisiana over the next 24 hours. Main concerns will be gusty winds, hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

Round #1 — Late this evening into tonight. Timing for Southeast Louisiana 6PM-11PM.

Complex of thunderstorms likely to be weakening as it moves east…and it may never reach southeast Louisiana. Still, if it does reach our area, a low-end severe risk. Gusty winds & small hail the primary concern.



Round #2 — Wednesday morning. Timing for southeast Louisiana 5AM-10AM. Marginal/Slight(Level 1-Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main concern of damaging winds, hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

Total rainfall totals of 1-2 inches appear likely, with localized higher amounts possible.

Behind this active batch of weather, gorgeous weather returns Thursday through the weekend!