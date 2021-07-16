Heading into the weekend with chances for morning and afternoon shower

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and storms around the area will be tapering off through this evening and tonight. Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s by Saturday morning. 

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore before shifting inland. The main threat will be locally heavy downpours and isolated street flooding, although dangerous lightning will also be possible. 

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. It looks like another unsettled pattern sets up by early next week which means more rain chances and a bit less heat through the day. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 87° 78°

Monday

88° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 88° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 86° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 79°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
85°

86°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
86°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
84°

85°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
85°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
85°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News