NEW ORLEANS – If your street floods in heavy rain, now might be the best time to move your car to the neutral ground.

The City of New Orleans announced that parking restrictions on neutral grounds have been lifted.

⚠️Move vehicles to neutral grounds & sidewalks but don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TBmMMyMhbH — NOLA Ready #COVIDNOLA (@nolaready) June 24, 2020

A tweet by NOLA Ready at 8:35 a.m. reminded residents not to block sidewalks, intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths while parking on the neutral ground.

