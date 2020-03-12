Have you ever wondered how hurricanes get their names? Here’s the list for 2020.

Did your name make the list? Meteorologist Scot Pilié explains how tropical storms and hurricanes get their names:

Believe it or not, not all that long ago, storms were simply identified by location and their latitude and longitude.

But the numbers led to confusion…and in 1953, the world meteorological organization(WMO) started naming tropical cyclones with all females names! Male names were added in 1979.

In the Atlantic basin, there are 6 lists of 21 storm names. So you will see the same list of names every seventh year…Unless a storm name is retired due to extreme damage or loss of life.

Here's the list of names for 2020:

On the list, male and female names alternate…With letters q, u, x, y, and z not used. The names have ties to English, French, and Hispanic origins to reflect the communities they impact.

Want to see your name in a future list? The WMO says you can always make a request on social media…But think about it…If your name was used for a bad storm…You might never get that job offer again…

Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1 and runs through November 30th.

For more on hurricane information, visit wgno.com and follow me on social media for the latest weather forecast!

