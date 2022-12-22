Good Morning, New Orleans! Most locations will remain dry this morning, but wet weather returns Thursday night as another cold front moves in.

This next system will send a blast of arctic air south, plunging temperatures into the 30s for highs on Friday with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Expect a few showers with that as temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s ahead of it. However by late in the day much colder weather moves in.

Windy conditions will make it feel much colder. The latest forecast models show wind chill values or “feels like” temperatures in the single digits for the Northshore by early Friday morning, with locations south of Lake Pontchartrain seeing the teens.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the area Thursday night and Friday behind the cold front. Winds will be gusting into the 30s and 40s and with temperatures in the 20s we could see single digit wind chill values north and teens south. These will be dangerous conditions to be out in for any length of time.

Temperatures stay frigid again Friday night into Saturday, with gradually warming expected after Christmas Day.

We will stay very cold all the way through the weekend but with less wind after Friday. Expect hard freeze conditions for a good portion of the area Saturday and Sunday morning. Protect the 4 Ps, pets, people, plants, and pipes.