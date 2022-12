We have one more night of frigid temperatures on tap as arctic air continues to push into the region.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s through the evening hours. By early Sunday morning, lows will drop into the low 20s for the Northshore while locations south see the mid 20s to low 30s.

Clear skies will continue overnight and through the next few days as temperatures gradually warm back up. Daytime highs will reach the 40s Christmas Day with mid 50s returning Monday and Tuesday.