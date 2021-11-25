Happy Thanksgiving! Mild temps today

It’s going to be a warmer day for your Thanksgiving. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 70s through the afternoon. Look for a lot of cloud cover through the day which may make it feel a bit cooler.

The cold front will be moving through later today and this evening. As that happens look for spotty showers around the area. It doesn’t look like anything too heavy but we will see spotty showers through the evening, especially after sunset.

After that it gets much cooler heading into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday afternoon and then we will see some mid 30s on Saturday morning to the north!

Look for a round of showers Sunday morning with highs staying only in the mid 60s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 75° 51°

Friday

59° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 59° 46°

Saturday

66° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 66° 52°

Sunday

60° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 62% 60° 49°

Monday

61° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 61° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 67° 53°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 69° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
70°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
21%
69°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
67°

66°

11 PM
Showers
42%
66°

66°

12 AM
Light Rain
65%
66°

63°

1 AM
Showers
53%
63°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
59°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
56°

