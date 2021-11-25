Happy Thanksgiving Day! Cold front on the way!

Happy Thanksgiving! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrives overnight with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 50s across many spots then 40s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Today, we were a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue after today! Highs fall back into the 60s as we finish off the month and welcome December. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM! Who Dat!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 51°

Friday

60° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 60° 46°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 65° 52°

Sunday

59° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 64% 59° 49°

Monday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 52°

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 70° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
72°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
70°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
68°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

11 PM
Showers
52%
67°

66°

12 AM
Light Rain
63%
66°

63°

1 AM
Showers
45%
63°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
59°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
56°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

