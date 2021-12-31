Happy New Year! Different weather!

Weather

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Friday! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Friday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow east as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

We’ll have more information on air.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 73°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 80° 73°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 81° 65°

Sunday

69° / 37°
AM Rain/Wind
AM Rain/Wind 66% 69° 37°

Monday

52° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 52° 46°

Tuesday

63° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 63° 55°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 69° 60°

Thursday

67° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 67° 43°

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

