Happy New Year! Big changes this weekend

Expect a warm evening if you are out and about for New Year’s Eve festivities. The good news is we will not see any rain tonight. However there could be low clouds and fog developing later in the evening and overnight, especially in the coastal areas.

Temperatures will once again only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Saturday morning. New Year’s Day will be another warm one with low to mid 80s and strong southerly winds through the afternoon.

A cold front still looks to move through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few spotty storms will be possible ahead of the front later in the day on Saturday and then again along the front as it moves through.

Sunday will likely still be in the low 60s in the morning but then temperatures will be falling into the 40s by the afternoon. It will be windy as well.

It still looks like we could see a few spots in the upper 20s Monday morning in the northern areas. Temperatures will warm again through the middle of next week ahead of another cold front.