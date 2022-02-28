Happy Lundi Gras!

The Mardi Gras Cold Front arrived Friday, so rain in the area has ended for your holiday!

Temperatures are now in the 50s with significant wind chills, so bundle up!

Tonight’s parades will be dry as we Hail Proteus and Orpheus!

Temperatures fall again looking to your Mardi Gras morning. There will be no rain on tomorrow’s parades either as Zulu and Rex roll!

This afternoon, we top out in the 50s or 60s before yet again mid 60s for highs return into your week. Overnight, the 30s or 40s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Have a great day today and Happy Lundi Gras!