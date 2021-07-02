Happy Friday! Seasonal forecast for the holiday weekend!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by late week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters locally! Tropical Storm Elsa has formed and will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico near the southern tip of Florida early next week. We are watching it closely!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Friday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 74% 88° 77°

Saturday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 82° 76°

Sunday

87° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 87° 75°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
85°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
81°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
80°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
80°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

