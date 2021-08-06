Happy Friday! Rain and humidity back in the forecast for your weekend!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with low humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the low 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Feels like conditions are now within 80s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s or 90, itself, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect upper 60s or 70s. How awesome is this for August, right?

This weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

Friday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 90° 78°

Saturday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 89° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Showers
Showers 58% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
5%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
5%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
9%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
15%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
15%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
16%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
18%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
17%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
17%
86°

