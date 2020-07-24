Hanna moving west, tropical rains through the weekend

Tropical Storm Hanna continues moving west through the Gulf on Friday morning as it heads for the south central Texas coast

Tropical Storm Hanna continues moving west through the Gulf on Friday morning as it heads for the south central Texas coast. High moisture levels to the east of it will keep high rain chances for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through the weekend.

Look for 2-4 inches of rain on average through the weekend. This would not be enough for flash flooding concerns. However there is a chance we see high rainfall rates within bands that set up and that could produce high amounts in a short amount of time. That would lead to a street flooding threat.

Otherwise expect brief wind gust and a sudden burst of rain as these move through.

It won’t be raining the whole time over the next few days, but high chances of rain will remain through Monday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season