Halfway through the hottest week of Summer so far!

Good evening on this Tuesday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures up in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Yesterday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

Much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be more widespread. Another Heat Advisory is issued Wednesday from 9AM until 7PM!

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! An increase in Saharan Dust has mitigated tropical wave development near Africa’s coast!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 81°
Fair
Fair 0% 86° 81°

Wednesday

94° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 94° 81°

Thursday

93° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 93° 81°

Friday

95° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 95° 81°

Saturday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 92° 81°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
2%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
2%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
2%
82°

82°

5 AM
Clear
3%
82°

82°

6 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
82°

84°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
84°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
86°

89°

10 AM
Sunny
7%
89°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
90°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

