NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another round of storms and heavy rain is moving south and southwest across the area on Tuesday afternoon. Some severe weather warnings have also been occurring with these due to the potential of strong wind and hail. The main cluster will continue in the western side of the area. This could lead to localized street flooding. We have also seen reports of baseball size hail in parts of LaFourche parish so please take shelter if you are near these storms. Lightning is almost continuous.

Scattered storms will continue on the wester side of the area through the evening before ending closer to midnight.

Wednesday looks drier with scattered storm chances mainly south of I-10. If you are closer to the coast rain looks likely, but along and north of I-10 we will just see isolated chances through the day. Look for temperatures to rebound back into the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lower rain chances.