Good morning, New Orleans! Today, rain chances will once again be much lower than they have been over the last several weeks at only 20 to 30 percent. An upper-level low will slide north, allowing for northerly and westerly winds to bring in a slightly drier air mass.

This drier air will be reinforced by a weak cold front that is set to move across the region early Tuesday. While temperatures will only drop a few degrees, the lower humidity will give us a taste of fall for at least a couple of days.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only about a 20 percent chance of rain through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.