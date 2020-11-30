Gumbo Warning! Coldest night tonight since February as a Freeze Warning flies!

Last day today of Hurricane Season 2020!

Simply a gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Sunday’s front cleared our area, ending storms, thunderstorms, plus severe weather threats!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating an incredibly windy, chilling start with 40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday, lows drop even more to be below freezing as Meteorological Winter and December arrive. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps since pre-COVID times circa February!

Freeze Warnings fly across Gulf Coast coastlines from Texas – Florida based off of frigid overnight lows ranging between 28 & 32 degrees! This is issued across Northshore locations starting at 10PM Monday until 8AM Tuesday, whereas frost remains possible across Southshore locations. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Hurricane Season 2020 officially ends tonight, so some good news there, also! Truly one historical, record-breaking season based off of unparalleled activity!

Keep up, updates stay available during Good Morning New Orleans plus online!

Monday

55° / 37°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 55° 37°

Tuesday

56° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 43°

Wednesday

67° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 67° 60°

Thursday

64° / 49°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 64° 49°

Friday

57° / 46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 57° 46°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 57° 46°

Sunday

59° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 59° 47°

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

8 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

9 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

