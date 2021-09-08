Gulf wave and moisture beginning to move east

We have one more day of relatively high rain chances before a cold front moves in and continues to push the moisture associated with a tropical wave in the Gulf to the east. Showers and a few storms are already developing early Wednesday morning.

The low in the Gulf now has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 2-5 days. Any development though will stay well off to our east.

Look for spotty showers and storms around the area today. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon.

By Thursday the front is pushing through. This will drop dewpoints from the mid 70s to the upper 50s and low 60s. That means much drier and more comfortable air. Afternoon temperatures will still be hot around 90 but overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s outside of the metro New Orleans area.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Showers
Showers 42% 86° 75°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 88° 70°

Friday

86° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 86° 71°

Saturday

87° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 74°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 85° 75°

Monday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 83° 74°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
85°

85°

12 PM
Few Showers
31%
85°

84°

1 PM
Showers
42%
84°

85°

2 PM
Showers
39%
85°

84°

3 PM
Few Showers
32%
84°

84°

4 PM
Few Showers
33%
84°

85°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
85°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
77°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

