Gulf not a threat but locally heavy storms could be

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and storms are already developing around the region. These are producing frequent and dangerous lightning along with locally heavy downpours. Flash flood warnings are already in effect west of our area.

A flash flood watch is in effect through the day due to the saturated ground from Ida and the potential for heavy downpours.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by Friday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf has a low end chance of developing over the next 5 days. Right now it does not look like we see any development from this. Either way it looks like this would stay farther to the southeast due to the cold front in our area.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 71°

Friday

86° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 86° 71°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 88° 74°

Sunday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 87° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
86°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

