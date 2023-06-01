The National Hurricane Center now has a 70% chance of development in the 2 and 7 day outlook for the low in the northeastern Gulf. There is a chance this could form into a depression or named storm over the next day or two.

This system will continue drifting south through the weekend and regardless of formation should not be an issue locally. We could see some higher tides around the area but that looks like it. This is a good reminder however that hurricane season starts today.

Otherwise it looks like typical early June weather over the next few days. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

At this point it does not look like we will see much rain chance through the weekend.