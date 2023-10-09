NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Look for another cool night as we drop into the low to mid 50s Tuesday morning north with upper 50s to low 60s south. Clouds will be on the increase through the day Tuesday. Look for highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances are forecast increase to 80 percent on Wednesday as an area of low pressure and a warm front move across the Gulf of Mexico. Most weather models show the heaviest rain remaining offshore, but 1 to 3 inches of rainfall can still be expected. This will likely be the most significant rainfall event the northern Gulf Coast has experienced in several weeks and flooding will be possible. Winds will also increase to the 20s for gusts with some areas near the coast seeing gusts in the 30s to near 40.

Rain chances linger into Thursday with isolated to scattered activity. Another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday with another cold front moving through the area.

